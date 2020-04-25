Amaravati: Pay close attention on Red Zones, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to closely monitor the ground situation in Red Zones, besides strengthening the tele-medicine system and ensure medical facilities to high risk patients with other ailments besides making available essential commodities throughout the state.

Briefing the measures being taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Kurnool and Guntur, health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said that the pandemic was not in all parts of the two districts but was restricted only to a few areas. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to monitor the situation from ground zero level and ensure the availability of daily essentials near containment zones. Only one pass for a family should be given and only that person should be allowed to come outside.

He ordered the officials to intensify the preventive measures in Nandyal as more number of cases are showing up there. Regarding the success of the YSR Tele-medicine programme, the Chief Minister asked the officials to strengthen the programme further. For the same, officials told that so far 8,395 members have consulted doctors through this programme and medicines were also being delivered to the patients.

He directed the officials to ensure hassle-free medical services to dialysis patients and other high-risk patients. Briefing the alternative measures taken to deliver these services, the officials said the services have been shifted to other hospitals as a few hospitals have been declared Covid hospitals. The details of the services in hospitals are being notified to the public so that patients would not face any issues.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to set up a mobile lab to help testing migrant workers and those who are stranded at various camps of the state. To support farmers of tomato, onion, chili, and other crops, he asked the officials to monitor the marketing and price fluctuations of these crops. He instructed the officials to decentralise Rythu Bazaars and sell the products purchased from farmers in these Rythu Bazaars.