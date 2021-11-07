Amaravati: Payyavula Keshav flays 'misleading statements' by government on power

Amaravati: Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Payyavula Keshav on Saturday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 'misleading statements' instead of giving straight replies to his questions on the irregularities in purchasing 9000 mw from Adani Solar.

Keshav said the latest press statement issued in the name of minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy contained untruths and half truths aimed at confusing the public rather than giving clarity. The AP government had still no clear answer as to why it was purchasing Adani power at Rs 3.50 per unit to Rs 4.50 in 2024 when much less costly power would be available at just Rs 1.26.

The TDP MLA said anybody would be able to buy power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) which would keep inviting tenders continuously. In today's bids in SECI, solar power was available for Rs 1.99, Rs 2, Rs 2.01, Rs 2.41, etc., The Jagan government was saying Adani Solar offered just Rs 2.49 to AP contrary to Rs 2.93 quoted in its tender. This was nothing but to cheat and impose an unbearable burden on the people of the AP state, he alleged.

Keshav asked why the minister's statement deliberately avoided answering his question on purchasing costly Adani power when there was much cheaper power was available. The government started another false propaganda that buying power from outside would be cheaper than producing it in the state. It was ridiculous on the part of the minister to say that power was being bought from Adani's Rajasthan plants just because power transmission would be done from north to south.

The TDP MLA recalled that the Central government has issued a gazette saying the inter state transmission charges waiver would be applicable only for those power projects that would begin in December, 2022. But, the minister was saying the ISTS waiver would make Rajasthan Adani power cheaper. Whereas, the Adani project would begin in 2024 but not in 2022. Obviously, the Jagan government was bent on spreading falsehoods to make the people believe in its ulterior plans.

Condemning the government's 'diversionary tactics', the PAC chairman asked whether Srinivas Reddy had any basic idea on power transmission. "How could he tell unbelievable stories that power would have to go to Tamil Nadu and come to AP through Karnataka? Where was the need for buying outside power when the Chandrababu government has developed a green corridor system for 6,000 mw solar power in AP itself?", he said.

Keshav accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of trying to turn Andhra Pradesh into Adani Pradesh by mortgaging the AP people to the Gujarat industrialist's companies.

The TDP MLA said that there were offers readily available on the SECI website for any state government to buy solar power at just Rs 1.99 per unit right now. But, the Jagan government regime was saying it was interested in Rs 2.49 per unit power.

The TDP was ready to give a list of companies offering Rs 1.99 if the YSRCP rulers were willing to buy cheaper power so as to reduce burden on the people.