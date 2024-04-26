‘Family Star’ heads to OTT: This Vijay Deverakonda starrer makes digital debut

The much-anticipated collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram, Family Star, failed to meet expectations both critically and commercially, marking a stark contrast to their previous blockbuster, Geetha Govindam. Despite high hopes, the film received lukewarm responses from audiences and critics alike.





“Family Star,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, along with a talented ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Vasuki, Abhinaya, Divyansha Kaushik, and Vennela Kishore, failed to make a mark at the box office. With its underwhelming performance in theaters, the film took an unexpected turn by opting for an early digital release on Prime Video, just three weeks after its theatrical debut.



The decision to release the film on OTT platforms ahead of schedule reflects the disappointing collections and reception it received in cinemas. Produced by the renowned Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, “Family Star” saw Gopi Sundar delivering the music for the project.

Despite the setback, Vijay Deverakonda remains a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, known for his versatility and charisma on screen. As fans eagerly await his next venture, Family Star's journey serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, where success is never guaranteed, even for established names and proven combinations.