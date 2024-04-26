Tamannaah Bhatia join the sets of ‘Odela 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia, often hailed as the "Milky Beauty," continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances across languages. While her upcoming horror comedy, “Aranmanai 4”/ “Baak,” directed by Sundar C, is eagerly anticipated for its May 3, 2024 release, Tamannaah's presence in the Telugu film industry has also sparked excitement.





Tamannaah is all set to reprise her role in “Odela 2,” the sequel to the acclaimed “Odela Railway Station” (2022). Directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, the film promises to elevate the action and drama of its predecessor. To offer audiences a glimpse into the making of the highly anticipated sequel, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Tamannaah's dedication and preparation for her character, Shiva Shakti. The video, released today, provides insights into Tamannaah's rigorous training and commitment to embodying the role authentically.



Joining Tamannaah in this cinematic journey are talented co-stars including Raashii Khanna, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, and more. Produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, “Odela 2” boasts a stellar ensemble cast and promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience. With tunes composed by the acclaimed B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film is poised to enthrall audiences with its captivating narrative and soul-stirring music.

As the second schedule of “Odela 2” unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Tamannaah's portrayal of Shiva Shakti and the electrifying performances from the ensemble cast. With both Aranmanai 4/Baak and Odela 2 on the horizon, Tamannaah's presence promises to illuminate the silver screen, offering audiences a double dose of entertainment and excitement.