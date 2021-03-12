Amaravati: Power demand surges in State as summer sets in

Amaravati: With the onset of summer season, power consumption is increasing alarmingly posing a challenge to power sector officials as Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed uninterrupted power supply during the summer.

The power consumption on March 9 stood at 213 million units (MU) and officials predict the energy requirement could touch 215-218 MU in the coming days. The grid demand is likely to cross 11,300-11,500 MW in the next few weeks.

Observing that the increasing economic activity is one of the major reasons for the surge in power consumption, secretary for energy N Srikant said the state government is ready to meet the demand at any level.

The state power utilities are putting in all efforts to ensure smooth power supply in all sectors in the state. They are ready with action plan to meet the increasing power demand.

In view of the demand, the distribution companies (discoms) proposed to purchase power from power exchanges. Utilisation of additional gas generation is also planned by APTransco and even with naphtha to meet the rising requirements.

The energy secretary said that the state government is clear on uninterrupted power supply in rural areas too and power utilities have been asked to lay special focus on villages to supply 24x7 power supply.

On the other hand, the power demand is expected to increase as the government is strictly implementing 9 hours free power supply to farmers. Besides, paddy was sown in in more extent this year. For the first time, power supply was given during rabi season during daytime.

APTransco has augmented power transformers and is increasing transformer capacity.

The peak demand on March 7 stood at 208 MU, on March 8, 210 MU and on March 9, 213 MU as against 183 MU on the same day last year.