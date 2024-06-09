Amaravati Smart City development works reviewed

Guntur : APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav reviewed the Amaravati Smart City development works along with the CRDA officials in Amravati on Saturday in the backdrop of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu swearing in -ceremony as the Chief Minister scheduled to be held on June 12.

The NDA government led by Naidu is expected to accord top priority toor the development of State capital Amaravati.

The CRDA has taken steps to remove the bushes on the Trunk Road. They engaged 76 JCBs and removed the bushes in Amaravati and cleaned up the area.

Later, Vivek Yadav examined the Amaravati Command Control Centre works at Rayapudi and directed the officials to take steps to complete the works as early as possible.

He visited Uddandarayunipalem where the foundation stone was laid for the construction of capital Amaravati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and directed the officials to set up security at the pylon. APCRDA engineering officials were also present.