Amaravati: TDP against development of North Andhra, Seema

Amaravati: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the TDP does not want development of north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions which was reflected by its leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu submitting a letter to the Governor.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted a balanced development of all regions and wanted decentralisation with Executive Capital being at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati and Judicial Capital at Kurnool which the TDP has been opposing with ulterior motives.

It is a known fact that the TDP was defeated in the elections because it just wanted to centralise the administration in Amaravati so that its coterie which has high stakes in the region through its illegal land deals there gets benefited, said the Minister. "Everybody knows these facts and cannot be bamboozled by their utterances in the media."

How can a person like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu who has not followed Constitutional principles and who did not even give the mike to NTR to speak when he was the Speaker, seek the intervention of the Governor on the decentralisation issue, the Minister questioned.

"People know your love for Amaravati which is nothing but fostering or fortifying your own real estate business. But what has Chandrababu Naidu done for the region during his five-year term for the region," he asked.

Naidu had just got temporary buildings and not even returned the plots that were grabbed from the gullible farmers. Where is the beautiful and graphic capital that Naidu projected and where has all the money gone which is supposed to have been spent on it? It is as if the present government is destroying that illusory capital that Y Ramakrishnudu is portraying at the behest of a scamster like Naidu, he said.

Why are Naidu and his henchmen against the present government to give house sites to the poor? Why are they against the government which wants to disburse lands to 54,000 poor people in Amaravati region? Do the poor have no right to live in the region? Why do the TDP leaders not realise that they are becoming fools in the minds of the people with their blabbering, is what I ask?" said the Minister.