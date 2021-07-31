Amaravati: TDP leaders in house arrest, police deny permission to visit Kodapalli forests

TDP leaders and members of fact-finding committee have been taken into preventive custody in Kondapalli ahead of their visit to Kondapalli forest reserve area on Friday were still under house arrest amid the tensions at Kondapalli reserve forest area.

Nakka Anand Babu in Guntur, Varla Ramaiah and Bonda Uma in Vijayawada, Kollu Ravindra and Konakalla Narayana in Machilipatnam and Nettem Raghuram in Jaggaiahpeta were put under house arrest.



It is known that the TDP leaders declared to find the facts to ascertain the illegal gravel mining of YSRCP and planned to visit the forests today. However, the police denied permission and deployed forces at Kondapalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram and Gollapudi to prevent the TDP's fact-finding committee members, entering the forest area.



Two days ago, the G Kondur police arrested former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for visiting the forest area alleging illegal mining by YSRCP. He was in judicial custody at Rajahmundry central prison.



Eluru DIG Mohan Rao said that the TDP leaders were kept under house arrest as there is no permission for them to enter the forest area. "Police were deployed and pickets were arranged as a precautionary measure," he added.

