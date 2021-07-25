Amaravati: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu calls CM YS Jagan advisors a financial burden

Amaravati: TDP central office secretary and MLC P Ashok Babu on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy explain how his system of high-paid advisors was beneficial to the government, administration and to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Ashok Babu described the 45 advisors as just a financial burden on the already exhausted state treasury and there was no information from the government on what sort of advice they were giving. The Chief Minister was not opening his eyes even after the High Court of Andhra Pradesh dismissed the advisors' system as useless and meaningless.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLC asked based on what credentials and qualifications the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had given the posts of advisors. Out of the total 45 advisors of the Chief Minister, over 25 were given Cabinet rank.

From this, it was clear how this government was deliberately damaging the state financial position in every way possible. He asked had the government at least considered eligibility and experience before giving the advisors' posts.

Ashok Babu said that the Jagan government was keeping all information regarding some advisors a closely guarded secret. Some advisors were living in Delhi and abroad. Even basic details were not known about them.

If the government would not give information under the RTI Act, the TDP would approach the court for extracting that information. The highly-paid advisor posts were given just because they worked for the Chief Minister's own media, he said.