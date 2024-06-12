Amaravati the only Capital

Vijayawada: Even as the NDA government in the state is slated to start governance from Wednesday, the capital city of Amaravati which was deserted during the last five years is now brimming with hectic activity.

Officials have swung into action and cleared the bushes adjacent to the seed access road, removed dead plants and replaced them with new plants and all lights along the seed access roads have started working and there has been an increase in vehicle movement.

This impetus comes from the statement of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who has been saying that Amaravati would be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh and would be put on fast track development. He reiterated the same on Tuesday during the NDA legislature party meeting after being elected as the legislature party leader.

Naidu said that all the three parties TDP, Jana Sena and BJP attach special significance to Visakhapatnam for various reasons and hence it would be developed as the financial capital and full justice would be done to Kurnool. He said this time the governance would be in a new style as all the three parties would take combined decisions in the interest of the state and people. It would be their combined responsibility to put the state economy back on track and ensure that all the promises made in the manifesto were implemented.

He also appealed to the people not to think that their role was over by casting the vote. He said the NDA government would be people-centric and hence asked them to guide the government at every stage. He said a mechanism to receive their feedback would be created soon.

He said henceforth there will be no cutting of trees, closure of shops or covering his route with curtains. He said he and Pawan Kalyan would frequently mingle with the people as commoners.

He said with the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, the state would get a hand-holding in the development of the state. He said among the top priorities would be construction of Amaravati and completion of Polavaram project.

He said they will carry out administration with the state's first slogan. He called upon all MLAs to remember one thing that people had reposed tremendous faith in them and hence it was their primary duty to be with them 24x7.