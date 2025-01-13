Live
Amaravati to get another int’l cricket stadium
MP and president of the ACA Kesineni Sivanath announced that the state capital Amaravati, will soon have another international stadium.
Guntur : MP and president of the ACA Kesineni Sivanath announced that the state capital Amaravati, will soon have another international stadium. He made this announcement during the inauguration of the state-level premier league match at the ACA International Stadium in Mangalagiri on Sunday.
He said that the government has developed the Vizag Stadium at a cost of Rs 50 crore, with the potential to host two IPL matches. Sivanath also noted that the government has constructed 147 school sports grounds in the NTR District and that sports kits of eight different types will be distributed on January 23.
He conveyed his greetings for Sankranti as well.
