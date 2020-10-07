Amaravati: Wakf properties digitisation on anvil

Amaravati: All the properties of Wakf in the state would be digitised to protect them from encroachments and to keep the information readily available, said Deputy Chief Minister and minister for minority welfare Amzath Basha.



Addressing the DROs (districtr registration officers) and DMWOs (district minority welfare officers) through videoconference from the Secretariat here on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief minister said that priority should be given to protect the Wakf properties as per the direction of the Chief Minister. He said that it is the responsibility of the DROs to protect the wakf properties. "The DROs should conduct meetings every three months with wakf board properties protection committee to review the situation," he said.

He said that the meetings should also discuss the action to be taken to improve the revenue from the Wakf properties.

Stating that several thousands of acre belonging to the Wakf board are still under occupation by unauthorised persons, he instructed the officials to take back the land from them. The revenue from the Wakf properties is also very low, he said.

The minority welfare minister also enquired about the legal disputes regarding the wakf properties. He instructed the DROs to provide the district-wise details of civil suits in various courts across the state.

Earlier, principal secretary of minority welfare department Iliaz Rizvi said that the Wakf properties which were under encroachment should be immediately taken over.

He said that irrespective of court cases, the encroached land should be taken back immediately with the help of the police if necessary.

The Wakf lands could be leased out to the government offices to improve the revenue and at the same time protecting the property, he said.

The minister complimented the efforts of the district administration of East Godavari who took back 130 acre from the encroachers.

Referring to the poor revenue from the agriculture and commercial land of the Wakf Board, he said the rent should be collected as per the market rate. The rent revenue committee would tour the districts to fix the rent as per the market rates.