Cleanliness key to good health says MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore : As part of Swachh Andhra-Swachh Divas programme, officials, leaders and others took out a huge rally in Devis Pet village of Indukuru mandal on Saturday, in which Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy participated as the chief guest. Earlier, he garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar.

The MP grabbed a broom and swept garbage in Devis Pet. He noted that along with personal cleanliness, environmental cleanliness is also important. Stating that the government has declared the third Saturday of every month as Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas day, he urged all to participate in the cleanliness drive and make the State as the cleanest State. He suggested the authorities to take immediate steps to construct toilets in areas, where there are no toilets. Later, a huge human chain was formed and officials administered pledge Swachhata pledge by the people. Later, MP Vemireddy participated in TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao’s death anniversary programme organised at Pagavaripalem Tribal Colony and paid tributes to NTR.