Replica idols of deities removed from inside temple

Tirumala : During Vaikunta Ekadasi and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, it is customary to decorate the Srivari temple with the help of donors.

On Saturday, a donor has placed some replica idols of deities in Ranganayakula Mandapam and decorated them. Temple priests and religious staff noticed this and explained to the donor that it is not proper to bring outside idols and decorate them within the premises of the temple complex.As per their instructions, the outside idols brough by the donor were immediately taken out. TTD officials advised donors not to bring outside idols and display them inside the temple premises except in the area as prescribed by the TTD religious staff. However, the donor expressed her anger on the TTD officials for removing the idols without giving any information to them. The donor went on tears expressing that the TTD’s act hurt their sentiments.