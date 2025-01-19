Sukriti Bandreddy Shines in 'Gandhi Tata Chettu': Sukumar Praises Daughter’s Performance

Renowned filmmaker Sukumar, celebrated for his genius in Indian cinema, recently expressed his admiration for his daughter Sukriti Bandreddy’s acting debut in the movie Gandhi Tata Chettu. Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the film features Sukriti in the lead role and is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, with Tabitha Sukumar presenting the project.

The film, which has already garnered accolades at international film festivals, earned Sukriti an award for Best Child Actor. The makers announced the movie's theatrical release on January 24. A press meet held on Wednesday saw Sukumar attend as the chief guest, where he shared heartfelt remarks about the project.

Sukumar’s Emotional Note

Speaking at the event, Sukumar revealed that Sukriti initially had no interest in acting, being more inclined toward singing. However, director Padmavathi and producer Sindhu convinced her to take up the role. "I never thought Sukriti would act, but her performance left me stunned. She has delivered an exceptional performance, and this film will remain a cherished memory in her life," Sukumar said. He also praised the team for their dedication, stating, "This movie not only entertains but also delivers a strong message, a rare combination in cinema."

Producer Praise for Sukriti

Producer Ravi Shankar lauded the intensity and emotion in the film, comparing Sukriti’s performance to iconic child artists from films like Little Soldiers. He added, "This is a heartwarming movie that families can enjoy together, and it has the potential to reach a pan-India audience."

Tabitha Sukumar’s Overwhelming Experience

Tabitha Sukumar, the film's presenter, expressed her surprise and pride at Sukriti’s performance. "I always knew Sukriti was a talented singer, but her acting in this film amazed me. Watching her shave her hair for the role was an emotional moment for me," she said, overwhelmed with emotion.

A Story of Bond and Growth

Director Padmavathi explained that the film explores the bond between a tree and a human, with Sukriti’s role being the centerpiece. She expressed gratitude for the support provided by Sukumar and Tabitha. "After watching this film, everyone will admire Sukriti as 'Gandhi.' Her portrayal is remarkable," she said.

Sukriti Express Gratitude

Sukriti Bandreddy thanked the entire team for their belief in her. "Director Padmavathi’s trust in me motivated me to give my 100%. This journey was comfortable and enriching, and I am grateful for the opportunity," she said.

The event was attended by several cast and crew members, including Sindhu, Ree, Anand Chakrapani, Lavanya, and Bhanu Prakash. Gandhi Tata Chettu promises to be a poignant and inspiring cinematic experience, blending entertainment with a meaningful message.