MLC Kavitha Welcomes Turmeric Board Announcement, Criticizes Exclusion from Inauguration

Nizamabad : MLC Kavitha expressed mixed reactions to the announcement of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. While welcoming the formation of the board, she strongly opposed the manner in which its office was established, calling the exclusion of key stakeholders from the inauguration event “regrettable.”

Addressing the media, Kavitha stated, “We initiated the fight for the Turmeric Board, yet we were not invited to its inauguration. This is disheartening.” She also criticized BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri, accusing him of making baseless and irrelevant comments.

Highlighting the efforts of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Kavitha remarked, “It was during the BRS regime that the Spices Board was established. A comprehensive three-pronged strategy is needed to truly support turmeric farmers.” She emphasized the need for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for turmeric crops to ensure better livelihoods for farmers.

Kavitha reiterated her commitment to the welfare of turmeric farmers, calling for policies that address their long-standing concerns effectively. Her remarks underline the ongoing political debate surrounding the Turmeric Board and the future of the farming community in Nizamabad.