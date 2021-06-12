Amaravati: YSRCP finalises 4 MLC candidates

Amaravati: With the completion of term of four MLCs, TD Janardhan, Beeda Ravichandra, G Srinivasulu and Samantakamani, on Friday, the YSRC government is said have finalised the names of four candidates and sent the file to Raj Bhavan for Governor's approval.

The state government reportedly proposed the names of Lella Appireddy from Guntur district, Moshenu Raju from West Godavari, R V Ramesh Yadav from Kadapa and Thota Trimurtulu from East Godavari district for MLCs under Governor quota. Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan is likely to give his consent for the proposed names on Saturday.