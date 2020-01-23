Amaravati: YSRCP lashes out at 'shameful' conduct of TDP in Council

Amaravati: Municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that there was no need to continue the Legislative Council in the state as it was creating lot of hurdles instead of giving constructive suggestions to the state government.



Addressing a press conference at Assembly on Thursday, Satyanarayana said, "Yesterday was the most disastrous day in the history of the state Legislative Council for the shameful conduct of the TDP members in referring the bills to select committee which were passed in the Legislative Assembly".

He said that the chairman of the Council did not act in accordance with the Constitution.

"The state Assembly approved a bill and sent it to the Council where the members have to discuss positively and act on it accordingly. But the way the council discussions went on was really pathetic. Being an opposition leader, it was unbecoming of TDP president N Naidu to bunk the Assembly session and sit in the Council gallery to direct the members on his cellphone.

On the other hand, the TDP members went ahead and commented that we came drunk to the council. I want to clarify that no member will do such a shameful act when people with a lot of trust elected us as MLAs. The opposition members literally came to us for thrashing and used very disrespectful words," he added.

The minister questioned the need for having the Council when the chairman takes a decision based on his discretionary powers. "It was unnecessary to bring Rule 154 at that particular time, which was quite inappropriate. Our future action will be based on the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and we shall also take legal opinion on dissolving the Legislative Council," he added.