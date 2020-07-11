Amarvati: TDP decries harassment of BC leaders by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amarvati: TDP Palakllu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu on Saturday alleged that the leaders of the backward classes belonging to Velama, Yadava, fishermen, Koppula Velama and other castes came under severe attack under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy' authoritarian rule.



Ramanaidu deplored that all the 139 castes in the BC list were now feeling unsafe and insecure because of the unchecked suppression of their leadership at every level. If any of these castes do not surrender to the YSRCP, they were being put to severe harassment and punishments.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the BC leaders, who have not a single criminal case against them prior to 2019, were now being harassed with false cases and arrests. K Atchennaidu, a Velama by caste, was facing a witch hunt from Jagan regime just because he was not surrendering to the ruling party. Kollu Ravindra, a fisherman by caste and former minister, has no cases against him. But he was being harassed with false charges in a murder case.

Ramanaidu described Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as a prominent Yadava leader who served the state in different capacities and for a long time as the finance minister. Such a senior leader was now implicated in an SC, ST Atrocities case just for attending and blessing a couple at their marriage function. Ayyannapatrudu, a Koppula Velama by caste, was known for his spotless political career for over 40 years. He was implicated in an unlikely Nirbhaya case.

Stating that Jagan's blackmail politics were endless, Ramanaidu said that former minister Pithani Satyanarayana, a Setti Balija by caste, was being targeted now just because he was not bowing to the YSRCP political pressures. Even now, 80 per cent of this community were supporting the TDP which was major reason for the ruling party's offensives against Pithani, he said..