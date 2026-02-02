IIT Hyderabad hosts UKRI symposium on 19th-century studies

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT H) strengthened its global academic presence by hosting the UKRI International Symposium on Nineteenth-Century Studies titled “Transnational Encounters in/through South Asia.” Organised by the Public Humanities Initiative (PHI Centre) under the leadership of Dr. Shuhita Bhattacharjee, in collaboration with Kingston University, UK, the event marked the first symposium of its kind in South Asia.

The symposium stemmed from a major UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) grant aimed at expanding collaborative research on nineteenth-century Indo-British history, with IIT Hyderabad serving as the lead Indian partner. Scholars from India, the United Kingdom, and the United States gathered to examine colonial encounters, gendered histories, visual archives, and cultural exchanges that shaped South Asia during the long nineteenth century.

Keynote addresses were delivered by Dr. Tara Puri of the University of Bristol, who explored colonial photographic archives of Indian women, and Prof. Supriya Chaudhuri, Professor Emerita at Jadavpur University, who analysed representations of affect in nineteenth-century texts and visual materials. Other contributors included scholars from the University of Edinburgh, University of Warwick, University of Birmingham, University of Roehampton, University of Exeter, and institutions in the United States, reflecting the symposium’s international scope. Over two days, discussions addressed colonial exhibitions, performance cultures, and embodied gendered encounters, while drawing connections between historical research and contemporary issues such as climate change, public health inequities, and sexual violence legislation. Participants highlighted how historical inquiry continues to inform present-day social and political debates.

A major outcome was the launch of the Nineteenth-Century Diversities Research Network (NCDRN)—the first South Asian network dedicated to nineteenth-century studies. Established by Dr. Bhattacharjee in collaboration with Dr. Eadaoin Agnew of Kingston University, the network positions IIT Hyderabad as a key hub in an emerging global consortium on nineteenth-century research and public humanities.

International scholars praised the initiative for fostering interdisciplinary and cross-regional dialogue. Faculty leaders at IIT Hyderabad welcomed the network as a model of public-spirited, interdisciplinary scholarship.

IIT Hyderabad Director Prof. B S Murty congratulated the organisers and urged researchers to highlight India’s rich cultural heritage through historical studies.