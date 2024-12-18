Ambassadors Of Change: Lokesh Spellbound By Rural Students’ Thoughts On Energy Saving

Rajamahendravaram: Students can be the best ambassadors for popularising new initiatives of the government. They can help society by spreading awareness. This is evidently proved by the eighth-class students of the ZP High School in K Yenugupalli village of the Konaseema district. Chandrika, Sravani, Darshani, and Sravya proved the adage, “Don’t judge the book by its cover,” true. These young minds of the government school took some time off from their studies and focused on the importance of energy conservation and how it can impact the future of people.

Through their initiative these students highlighted how dangerously depleting natural resources like water, trees, and fuel are posing a threat to the survival of humanity. In the name of development, water resources are getting lost. Trees are being cut down. Mindless use of fuel is posing a major threat to the environment with uncontrollable pollution.

These students did not present their views in a debate or discussion, but they came up with an innovative idea of a video presentation on energy conservation.

The students felt that this could be the best medium to catch the attention of the people and spread the message on the need of conserving energy in all forms.

Their video was created as part of an awareness programme on December 14 which happened to be Energy Conservation Day. Interestingly, this video has gone viral on YouTube and has got over 30,000 likes. They have proved how technology can be used for the good of society, said District Education Officer (DEO) Salim Basha. Talking to Hans India, Salim Basha said the students highlighted practical energy-saving methods, such as using LED bulbs and energy-efficient appliances.

The headmaster of the school, Uppalapati Machiraju, and P Gannavaram MEO Kona Helena, along with the DEO, congratulated the students and their teachers. The DEO noted that the students' well-crafted presentation in English reflects their talent and commitment, bringing pride to their school and district. It shows that students of the government schools are no less talented than those in private schools.

All that they need is guidance and encouragement.

This video which had gone viral had not only caught the attention of thousands of viewers but it also caught the eye of Minister for IT and HR Nara Lokesh. The Minister on his ‘X’ handle praised the young minds for their impactful video presentation and commended their initiative for spreading awareness on the environment.

He said, "Heartwarming to see these young minds from a government school highlighting the importance of energy conservation. Their messages underline the impact of our choices on the future." It shows that if motivated by teachers and parents, students can be the best ambassadors of a better tomorrow. The students expressed heartfelt gratitude to Minister Nara Lokesh for his generous acknowledgment of their efforts. His encouragement, they said, has greatly motivated them to continue their work in spreading awareness about critical issues like energy conservation. They also thanked their biology teacher for guiding them.