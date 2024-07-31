Ambati FLAYs Naidu for ‘U-turn’ over land survey

Vijayawada: Former minister Ambati Rambabu criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged ‘U-turns and false claims’ regarding the comprehensive land survey conducted by the previous YSRCP government. He asserted that the land survey is a significant step towards resolving longstanding land disputes and ensuring rightful ownership for the citizens.

Speaking to the media at the party central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, the former minister said it has been almost 50 days since Chandrababu took office and he has been spreading blatant lies. He noted that before the elections, Chandrababu claimed that the land resurvey was dangerous and unjust, saying it would harm farmers. On July 15, 2024, he announced halting the land resurvey. Later, the Chief Minister took a U-turn and said he would continue the survey. Rambabu criticised the CM for not foreseeing the necessity of the comprehensive land survey.

Rambabu claimed that former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated a revolutionary land resurvey programme to clear disputes regarding the ownership of lands, but Chandrababu and TDP leaders opposed it.

“Now, they have changed their stance. The previous government employed around 14,630 surveyors for the resurvey, targeting 2.26 crore agricultural lands in 17,000 villages, 85 lakh government and private properties in 13,371 village clusters, and 40 lakh government and private properties in 110 urban areas, covering 10 lakh plots,” he said.

Rambabu said the comprehensive resurvey, conducted in three phases, has already completed two phases and flayed TDP for saying they will continue the survey. He pointed out that the comprehensive survey is completed in 6,000 villages, with passbooks issued in 4,000 villages and drone surveys completed in the remaining villages.

Slamming Chandrababu government for annulling the Land Titling Act, the former minister said the Act would have resolved many disputes. He said that the law was not just the state’s idea but a Central government initiative based on NITI Aayog’s recommendations. Now, the same Act will have to be implemented, perhaps with a different name, Rambabu said.