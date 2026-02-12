SAT Registrations Open for March–June 2026 Tests; Students Advised to Track Key Deadlines

Officials noted that awareness of test dates and deadlines can help students plan preparation schedules, complete registrations on time, and align testing with university admission timelines.

Key SAT Dates and Deadlines

SAT Test Date Registration Deadline Deadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation & Late Registration March 14, 2026 February 27, 2026 March 3, 2026 May 2, 2026 April 17, 2026 April 21, 2026 June 6, 2026 May 22, 2026 May 26, 2026

SAT scores are accepted by more than 4,000 universities and institutions worldwide and are used in admissions processes to help assess academic readiness across different education systems.

Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head (South and Central Asia), College Board, said staying informed about SAT timelines enables students to plan their higher-education journeys effectively. She added that multiple annual test opportunities, the digital SAT format, and official preparation resources help students approach the exam with greater confidence.