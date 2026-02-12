  1. Home
  2. Hans
  3. Education & Careers
Hans

SAT Registrations Open for March–June 2026 Tests; Students Advised to Track Key Deadlines

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 4:45 PM IST
SAT Registrations Open for March–June 2026 Tests; Students Advised to Track Key Deadlines
X

The College Board has announced registration timelines for SAT examinations scheduled in March, May, and June 2026 as part of the 2025–26 testing cycle. Registrations are now open globally, including for students in India, and early registration is recommended for students planning university applications for the 2026–27 academic year.

Officials noted that awareness of test dates and deadlines can help students plan preparation schedules, complete registrations on time, and align testing with university admission timelines.

Key SAT Dates and Deadlines

SAT Test DateRegistration DeadlineDeadline for Changes, Regular Cancellation & Late Registration
March 14, 2026February 27, 2026March 3, 2026
May 2, 2026April 17, 2026April 21, 2026
June 6, 2026May 22, 2026May 26, 2026

SAT scores are accepted by more than 4,000 universities and institutions worldwide and are used in admissions processes to help assess academic readiness across different education systems.

Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head (South and Central Asia), College Board, said staying informed about SAT timelines enables students to plan their higher-education journeys effectively. She added that multiple annual test opportunities, the digital SAT format, and official preparation resources help students approach the exam with greater confidence.

Tags

SAT 2026 RegistrationCollege Board IndiaDigital SAT ExamsUniversity AdmissionsTest Dates and Deadlines
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Mika Singh Offers ₹11 Lakh Support to Rajpal Yadav in Cheque Bounce Case

Singer Mika Singh pledges ₹11 lakh to support Rajpal Yadav, who is serving a six-month jail term in a cheque bounce case bollywood.. Several Bollywood celebrities also show support.

Mika Singh Offers ₹11 Lakh Support to Rajpal Yadav in Cheque Bounce Case

National News

More
Share it
X