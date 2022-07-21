Ambati hits back Naidu, says he is going to flood-hit areas to provoke people

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the Polavaram Diaphragm Wall was damaged due to the terrible mistakes made during the TDP regime. Minister Ambati flagged that during the TDP regime, instead of constructing a coffer dam, they built a diaphragm wall and this caused the diaphragm wall to wash away.



The minister warned that TDP leaders should keep their mouths under control and speak. "It is true that the Lower Coffer Dam sank due to TDP's stupidity; TDP has made mistakes due to which diaphragm wall was washed away," Ambati said. Ambati alleged the TDP government has stopped spillway and build diaphragm wall.



Ambati, who held a press meet on Thursday, criticized that the diaphragm wall built with 400 crores was washed away. He said, Chandrababu is going to flood-hit areas to provoke the people after the flood subsided. He ruled out Telangana ministers comments that the Polavaram project is threat to the bhadrachalam.



The minister said that after examining all the aspects, the designs were approved and hence the Polavaram flood mandal were merged into AP. Polavaram will not cause any damage to Telangana, the Union Minister answered the question asked by the TDP MP in parliament.





