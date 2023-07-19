Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project

Live
Ambati Rambabu stated that since coming into power, YSRCP government has successfully completed the Lower and Upper Coffer Dams.
Minister Ambati Rambabu visited the Polavaram project on Wednesday and inspected the ongoing work. Speaking to the media, he mentioned that this is the first flood season after the completion of the two lower and upper coffer dams. He explained that work was halted last year due to the non-completion of the lower coffer dam. Currently, the project is experiencing a flood of 1.2 lakh cusecs.
Rambabu criticized the previous governments for starting the project without following proper protocols. He stated that since coming into power, YSRCP government has successfully completed the Lower and Upper Coffer Dams. However, he emphasized that the coffer dams are only a temporary solution and will not last for more than three years. He reiterated that they have repeatedly conveyed this information and their guarantee for the dams has expired.
Furthermore, Rambabu accused the former Chief Minister and the then Minister of committing a major crime in the Polavaram case. He said that the Polavaram project faced delays and opined that the current government is committed to the successful completion of the project and is taking it seriously and lashed out at section of media for allegedly spreading the negative propaganda against their government.