Ambati Rayudu emphasises on development of sports in AP

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu visited Guntur and expressed his focus on the development of sports in the state, as per the direction given by CM Jagan. During his visit, he also paid a visit to Goddess Kanyaka Parameshwari. Rayudu acknowledged the challenges faced by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mentioned the efforts being made to establish four cricket academies in Andhra Pradesh. Being born in Guntur district, he stated that he is touring all areas there and addressing public issues. He made it clear that he intends to enter politics in the near future.



Rayudu clarified that he has not yet joined any political party and stated that there is no discussion on from where he would contest. He expressed that he would extend his assistance in providing food for children through Akshaya Patra. He mentioned his plans for cricket development in the state and his dedication to the IPL team.

Rayudu also revealed his intention to set up academies. Despite retiring from international cricket a few years ago and bidding farewell to the IPL a few months ago, he actively participating in voluntary programs and engaged with people to understand their problems. The recent announcement of his interest in politics has garnered attention.