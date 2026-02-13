Ambati remanded in Lucky Draw case

Narsaraopet: A Sattenapalli court remanded YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu to judicial custody at Rajahmundry Central Jail until February 26 in connection with a case alleging illegal sale of Sankranti Lucky Draw tickets. The court issued the orders on Thursday, following which Rambabu was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Jana Sena Party district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, who alleged that Rambabu sold lucky draw tickets in Palnadu and Guntur districts, collecting several lakhs of rupees. He claimed the activity was illegal under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes Prohibition Act. Acting on the complaint, Sattenapalli police booked the case on January 18, 2023, and began investigation as per the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

It may be noted that in a separate case, a Guntur court granted bail to Rambabu on Wednesday for his role in a protest against the government’s move to privatise medical colleges. During the protest, he allegedly obstructed police officials from performing their duties, leading to a case registered by Pattabhipuram police.

Thus, while Rambabu secured bail in the medical college protest case, the Sattenapalli court ordered his remand in the Sankranti Sambaralu case. Reports indicate that police have booked 44 cases against him across the state.