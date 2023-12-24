Ambati reminds Naidu’s jibes against Prashant Kishor

Vijayawada: Minister Ambati Rambabu points out the irony in Prashanth Kishor-N Chandrababu Naidu collaboration, recalling Naidu’s previous criticism and name-calling the poll strategist-turned politician a ‘Bihar Dacoit’.



Videos of poll strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor and Nara Lokesh leaving Vijayawada airport have gone viral, sparking intense media scrutiny with observers closely monitoring the unfolding developments.

A satirical twist was added to the narrative when Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister and YSRCP leader Rambabu who took to Twitter to express his views on the rendezvous. In a witty tweet, Rambabu remarked, “If the materials itself lacks quality, what actions can be expected from a craftsman?”

At a press conference held at the party office on Saturday, Rambabu underscored the irony of the TDP’s engagement with a political strategist they had previously criticised. “Prashant Kishor, who hails from Bihar, is a poll strategist-turned-politician, widely recognised for his role in shaping YSRCP electoral campaigns is currently making headlines. Ironically, it is the same political party that had previously criticised and disparaged Kishor, referring to him as a ‘Bihar dacoit.’ Notably, it is the very individual, Chandrababu Naidu, who is now engaging in discussions with the strategist, trying to make notable shift in dynamics.”

Ambati Rambabu emphasised this point, pointing out that Naidu had previously attributed incidents such as Jagan Mohan Reddy’s airport attack, Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, and the creation of communal tensions to what he deemed as political gimmicks orchestrated by Prashant Kishor.