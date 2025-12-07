Ambedkar’s services recalled

Nellore: Leader of various political parties and officials have paid floral tributes to the Dr. BR. Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Saturday.

Nellore Mayor Sravanthi Jaya Vardhan has garlanded the statue of Ambedkar located at VRC Center and paid rich tributes to the departed leader. Speaking on the occasion , she said that it will be necessary for implementing Ambedkar principles for the benefit of the drowntrodden.

Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice Chancellor Professor Allam Srinivasa Rao along with the staff paid floral tributes to the Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue at VSU premises in Kakutur village of Venkatachalam mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded that Ambedkar was responsible for bringing light into the lives of drowntrodden communities by providing the rights in the Indian Constitution.

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has garlanded the potrait of Ambedkar at party office and opined that even after 50 years of Indipendence. the downtrodden communities are still lagging behind in the development of the country.

The YSRCP leader has alleged that TDP-led coalition government has no clarity for the development of down trodden community instead least bothered over the initiating action against culprits respinsble for attacking the SC, ST people in the district.

TDP state general secretary Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy along with party leaders has paid floral tributes to the Dr. BR. Ambethkar by garlanding his potrait in a programme organized at district party office said that coliation government headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been implementing several development programmes in the intetest of uplifting the living standards of downtrodden communities.

The TDP leader has recalled that it was late Chief Minister Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao who was reaponsible for implementing several welfare programmes for SC, ST as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu following the same.