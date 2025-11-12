Ambika Foundation organises Job Mela

Anantapur: A special Job Mela for women, jointly organized by the Ambika Foundation and Daggupati Foundation, was held successfully at Maharshi Valmiki Bhavan, Rudrampeta Bypass, Anantapur, aimed at promoting women’s economic empowerment and providing sustainable employment opportunities. Member of Parliament Ambika Lakshminarayana inaugurated the event and stated that ensuring employment opportunities for all is a key priority of the State coalition government.

He expressed happiness that many women secured jobs through this initiative. Around 300 women registered for the job fair, with 150 attending in person, and 82 women were selected for various positions under Tata Electronics Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. The selected candidates will be provided free accommodation, transport facilities, daily meals, snacks, and tea by the company.

Two special buses will be arranged to transport the selected candidates from Anantapur to Hosur. MP Ambika Lakshminarayana appreciated the cooperation of MLA Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad and said that such employment initiatives help strengthen women’s financial independence. He urged women to make the most of this opportunity by learning new skills and adapting to new work environments.

He also highlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to generating employment through the establishment of MSME Parks across the state, creating thousands of jobs for youth. The event witnessed active participation from Dr Ambika Veekshith, Chairperson of Ambika Foundation, former Mayor Swaroopa, company representatives Praveen and Ram Kumar, local leaders, and hundreds of enthusiastic participants.