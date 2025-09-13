Ambika inaugurates RO water plant in Googoodu village

Googoodu: Respondingto the long-pending demand of villagers, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana on Friday inaugurated a purified drinking water plant (RO Water Plant) in Googoodu village of Singanamala constituency. The project, funded with ₹15 lakh from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme), was launched jointly by MP Lakshminarayana and MLA Bandaru Shravani.

Villagers had earlier brought the drinking water scarcity to the MP’s notice, following which he immediately sanctioned funds to resolve the issue. The newly set up RO plant is expected to greatly benefit residents and devotees who arrive from across the state and country during the annual Jatara festival in Googoodu. The MP noted that MPLADS funds were utilized to install the plant with modern technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. He emphasized his commitment to resolving local issues one by one. Recently, he said, the major drainage canal problem was solved, tree plantation drives were initiated, and now the drinking water issue has been addressed. Villagers expressed gratitude for the timely intervention and support. Further, the MP announced that funds would be sanctioned to reconstruct the dilapidated Anganwadi building.

He also assured that a bus shelter would soon be built with ₹5 lakh from MPLADS.

In addition, an MP guest house for special invitees will soon be taken up with the support of Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao’s MPLADS funds. The event was attended by constituency committee members, former local representatives, and a large number of villagers.