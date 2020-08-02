Amid approval of three capital bill, APCRDA replaced with AMRDA!

Andhra Pradesh: It is learnt that Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan has approved the Decentralization of Capital and repeal of CRDA Bill. In the wake of this, the state government on Saturday issued orders dissolving the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). The municipality released four GOs on Saturday in connection with the CRDA secretly.

The government notified the new law in the Gazette shortly after Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan on Friday approved the CRDA repeal bill. In line with this, the government has abolished the CRDA and set up the Amaravati Metropolitan Development Area (AMRDA) in its place, according to reliable sources. It remains to be seen, whether the entire area covered by the previous APCRDA been brought under the purview of the AMRDA.

On the other hand, Amaravati farmers are worried about the decentralization of governance and approval of CRDA repeal bills. In Tulluru, the farmers chanted slogans like 'One state, one capital' and 'Save Amravati'. They said they will continue to fight in the courts and hoping they will surely get justice there.

Not only the farmers of Amaravati, Protests are going on in other areas against the three capitals. TDP and CPM parties staged protests across the state raising concerns near the Kurnool TDP office against the Three Capitals Bill. They want to keep Amravati as the capital otherwise they want to make Kurnool the capital.