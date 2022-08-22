Amit Shah met Jr NTR to strengthen BJP in Telugu States, says Kodali Nani

Krishna: YSRCP MLA from Gudivada Kodali Nani raked up a row on Monday and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a purpose in meeting Tollywood actor Jr NTR. Speaking to the media, he mentioned that Amit Shah met Jr NTR to strengthen the BJP in Telugu states.

"I am not agreeing with the official statement issued by the BJP regarding the meeting between Jr NTR and Amit Shah," he said and added that Jr NTR had already played variety of roles in more than 25 movies and his several films were dubbed into Hindi. "There is no need for Amit Shah to appreciate Jr NTR's acting in RRR," he stated.