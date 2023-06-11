Amit Shah goes aggressive against AP Government

Visakhapatnam: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah who took on the YSRCP government during his speech at the public meeting in Visakhapatnam has given clear indication that they would now go aggressive against the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

Shah apart from making serious allegations against the state government, appealed to people to see that the Andhra Pradesh makes a strong presence in the government led by Modi for third consecutive term in 2024 by sending 20 out of 25 BJP candidates to Lok Sabha. Shah knew that it was a tall order, but party sources say that this was a clear indication to the rank and file of the party that they would be taking on the YSRCP at any cost. It is also an indication that it would firm up some understanding with other parties fighting against YSRCP.

Shah started his speech by offering prayer to Simhachalam Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy remembered great leaders like Alluri Sitaramaraju, Tenneti Viswanadham, and Maharaja of Vijayangaram PVG Raju.

While starting his political speech by narrating what Modi government had done for the country since 2014 vis a vis UPA government’s 10 years rule, he turned his ire over the state government saying while Modi government was corruption free, the YSRCP government was mired in “several scams, corruption and lawlessness. It did nothing for the people,” he said.

He listed out how Jagan government claims all Central schemes including Rytu Bharosa and free rice as his schemes. YSRCP, he said had ruined the state and called upon people to send 20-25 BJP MPs to Lok Sabha in the next general elections. He said YSRCP government had turned Vizag into a hug for anti social elements.