Amit Shah urges AP BJP leaders to strengthen Party and reach out to people

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a significant meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders at the Novotel Hotel, lasting approximately an hour and a half.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a significant meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders at the Novotel Hotel, lasting approximately an hour and a half. During the meeting, Shah provided critical directions focusing on vital issues affecting the state.

Highlighting the importance of communication, Shah urged state BJP leaders to effectively convey the assistance and development initiatives being introduced by the Central government. He emphasized the need for everyone to set aside internal differences and unite efforts to fortify the BJP’s presence in Andhra Pradesh.

Shah congratulated party and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders on the successful 'Hindavana Shankharavam' meeting, acknowledging their efforts in mobilizing support. The recent Tirumala stampede incident was also a key point of discussion. Shah assured the leaders that the Union Home Ministry is actively addressing the incident.

He encouraged BJP leaders to align their efforts with the aspirations of the people, emphasizing a collaborative approach to ensure the party's growth in the region.

