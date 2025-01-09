An icon of excellence in archery for nexgen

Vijayawada : Vennam Jyothi Surekha, the name that resonates with archery excellence in Andhra Pradesh, has been a beacon of inspiration for over a decade. Hailing from Vijayawada, this 28-year-old archer has not only carved her name into the annals of Indian sports history, but has also brought home numerous accolades from prestigious international tournaments. With an impressive tally of 61 international medals including 26 golds, 21 silvers, and 14 bronzes, Surekha stands as one of the country’s most successful and decorated archers.

Born in Challapalli village, Krishna district, in 1996, Surekha’s journey in-to archery began at the age of 11. Despite coming from a farming family, her dedication to sport and her relentless pursuit of excellence soon made her a dominant force in the national and international archery arenas.

A product of the renowned KL University in Guntur, where she earned her degree in Computer Engineering (B. Tech), she later pursued an MBA, while continuing to excel in her sporting career.

Surekha’s sporting journey is marked by a series of remarkable mile-stones. She is the first-ever compound archer to secure a hat-trick of gold medals in a single World Cup, an achievement that elevated her to global stardom.

She was also a crucial member of the Indian compound women’s team that clinched the first-ever gold medal at the World Archery Championship. Additionally, Surekha is the only archer to win eight medals at the Senior World Archery Championship, and her individual achievements are equally impressive, including her historic first-ever medal for India in the women’s category at the 2019 World Championship. Her achievements are not confined to titles alone. Surekha's consistency and excellence have been recognized worldwide. In 2017, she was hon-ored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Government of India for her exceptional contributions to archery. This honor was bestowed upon her by former President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, mark-ing a career high in her already illustrious journey. What truly sets Surekha apart is her humility despite her exceptional achievements.

While many look up to her as a role model, she remains grounded, attributing her success to the guidance of her coaches J. Ra-marao and Jiwanjot Singh Teja and the unwavering support of her family, especially her father, Vennam Surendra. According to him, Surekha is more of a competition to herself than to others, constantly surpassing her own records.

Surekha’s influence extends beyond her victories on the field. As a senior member of the Indian archery team, she mentors young archers, guiding them with the same determination and passion that has defined her career. With over 100 national and international medals under her belt, she remains a source of inspiration to budding athletes.

Her story is one of resilience, hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Surekha’s achievements show that with focus, dedication, and the right guidance, greatness is not just a dream but a tangible reality. As she prepares for major international tournaments in 2025, Surekha is set to continue her legacy and inspire the next generation of archers to aim for the stars.