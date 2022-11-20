Anakapalli: Foundation stone laid for development works

Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu said that the state government has given top priority to the infrastructure development of government schools across the state. Laying a foundation stone for the development works under the 'Nadu-Nadu' flagship scheme in Mamidipalli village of Anakapalli district on Sunday, he said the works were being carried out at a cost of Rs 18.47 lakh.

The Deputy CM said the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the scheme to provide corporate education to children belonging to weaker sections. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government has taken all measures to provide infrastructure facilities along with giving equal focus on welfare schemes in the state, he added.

Further, the Deputy CM mentioned that about Rs 3.50 crore have already been sanctioned for many development works in Mamidipalli secretariat jurisdiction. He said that money is being transferred directly to the beneficiaries through various schemes, thus the people are being strengthened financially.

During the visit, the Deputy CM interacted with the locals and enquired about the reach of welfare schemes and appealed to the beneficiaries to avail the schemes. Later, Mutyala Naidu participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony organised at Mandal Parishad Primary School in the village. Mandal level officials and public representatives accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister.