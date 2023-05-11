Anakapalli police recover 116 mobile phones

Anakapalli: Those who have lost their mobile phones need not lose hope the police aid in tracing them when contacted over WhatsApp No: 9505200100. Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna said 116 lost mobile phones have been recovered in Anakapalli district.

Speaking to the media at Anakapalli on Wednesday, the SP stated that the IT core team is continuously tracing the complaints received from people through the WhatsApp number.

The mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh were recovered from different places. The lost mobile phones were recovered from North Andhra districts, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Telangana states, the SP informed.

Later, the SP handed over recovered mobile phones to the complainants. The SP said as of now 357 mobile phones were recovered and handed over to the complainants.

Additional SPs B Vijaya Bhaskar and P Satyanarayana, inspectors Laxman Murthy, Chandrashekhar, Appala Naidu and IT core department team were present.