Anakapalli tops in industrial development

Anakapalli: Mines and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra mentioned that the coalition government is committed to creating a golden period for the industrial sector in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the mega inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a virtual mode here on Tuesday, the District in-charge Minister informed that projects worth Rs.3,922 crore laid by the Chief Minister will provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth in the region. He said that the expansion of international companies like ATC Tyres with an investment of Rs. 700 crore and the expansion of pharma giants like Laurus Labs with an investment of Rs.706 crore is showcasing the state's industrial potential to the world. Ravindra explained that the government will increase revenue through transparent policies and also give equal importance to welfare programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that the state is at the forefront in attracting industrial investments.

She stated that Anakapalli district in the state is receiving a lot of investments and the district will be in the top position in the coming days. The Home Minister opined that the region has become an industrial hub of the state. Security is necessary along with investments to establish industries, Anitha added.

Further, she appealed to the government and industry representatives to work together to provide large-scale employment to local women and unemployed youth in these industries.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan mentioned that the district administration is providing single-window clearances in line with the principle of 'Ease of Doing Business' to encourage industrial development. She stated that the goal is to transform the district into a multi-sector industrial complex. The shrimp processing company established at a cost of Rs.80 crore would help strengthen the economy of local fishermen, the Collector informed. Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar said that they will ensure that local youth take advantage of employment opportunities by developing their skills.

Executive Vice President and Plant Head, ATC Tyres Company B Prahlada Reddy expressed happiness for completing the phase-3 expansion project taken upat a cost of Rs.700 crore.