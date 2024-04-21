Anakapalli: Villains consider heroes as ‘bachas’ says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Anakapalli : When time is ripe for failure and defeat, ‘villains’ consider ‘heroes’ as bachas.” This was the sharp reaction of the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the oft repeated jibes by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that Jagan was a ‘bacha’ before him.

Jagan Reddy said, “Even Kamsa perceived Lord Krishna as ‘bacha’ and so Lord Rama was mistaken as bacha by ‘Maricha’ and Lord Hanuman by Ravan.”



When Naidu, his adopted son, BJP, Congress and a bunch of supportive media houses are on the other side of the battle field with weapons such as arrows and stones, Jagan said he was standing alone on the other side of the field fighting against them, taking a bold step forward. Explaining his achievements, Jagan said in the past 58 months of rule, vulnerable sections have been empowered through various schemes like never before. “Have you ever seen such concerned government before? Have you ever availed schemes tailored for each section of people like how the YSRCP had initiated?” the CM questioned the people.



He said Naidu has no guts to fight against good governance which was provided in a transparent manner without any corruption during the past 58 months and hence he is stitching alliance with half a dozen parties, Jagan said. The Chief Minister recalled how the YSRCP government gave equal importance to welfare and development and how the state of Andhra Pradesh had witnessed an unprecedented growth in his rule.



"Be it the education sector or health segment or an array of schemes provided for every section of society or infrastructure development or setting up of Rythu Bharosa Kendras or offering doorstep services to the beneficiaries or introducing volunteer system, the YSRCP government has brought revolutionary changes in multiple sectors like never before," the CM added. Exhorting people not to get carried away by unkept promises, and false pretences of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, the Chief Minister cautioned people that the alliance party has come up with another set of false assurances to deceive people in the ensuing polls.

