Anam flays bid to use Hindu Dharma for political gains

Mangalagiri: Endowmentsminister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy strongly condemned what he called a ”malicious campaign” by the YSRCP against Hindu temples and religious practices. Speaking to the media at the TDP central office here on Friday, he expressed sorrow over the politicisation of faith in the state.

”It’s unfortunate that we have an opposition that pulls Hindu dharma, traditions, and God into a political trap,” said the minister. He said that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been working to ”sanctify” temples and restore faith in the system since taking office.

Reddy stated that the government, which began its tenure with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, respects all religions. He, however, criticised the YSRCP, which he referred to as a ”party without opposition status” and ”a leader without leadership,” for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with its propaganda.

The minister emphasised that the current government is giving special attention to temples, preserving Sanatana Dharma, and promoting spirituality.

Reddy accused the YSRCP of spreading false information about the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and warned that ”God will not forgive such a malicious campaign.” He said the YSRCP is under the ”delusion” that people will believe their lies spread through a ”friendly media.” He called the YSRCP’s political conduct a new low, claiming that in his 40-year political career, he has never seen such a debased opposition.

The minister alleged that YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking ”psychotic pleasure” in defiling God and tarnishing the reputation of spiritual institutions for political gain. He pointed out that the YSRCP’s poor performance in the recent elections, winning only 11 seats, was a reflection of public discontent.

Ramanarayana Reddy also said that Jagan is the only leader to have avoided attending the Assembly after his defeat and that half of the 11 winning MLAs from the YSRCP are currently in jail. He described the YSRCP’s actions as an attempt to divert public attention from its alleged liquor and land scams.