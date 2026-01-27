  1. Home
News

Anam inaugurates Temple Caravan Vehicle

  27 Jan 2026 10:00 AM IST
Anam inaugurates Temple Caravan Vehicle
Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing temple tourism in the State. He inaugurated Temple Caravan Vehicle with facilities designed by tourism department here on Monday.

The Minister has said that the CM has appointed a 4-member sub-committee with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and himself to discuss the development of temple tourism and setting up Tourism Circuit and to give suggestions to the government.

He said that it was proposed to arrange TCV in every district under Public Private Partnership mode headed by tourism department. He said that one YV Srinivasa Reddy of Nellore city came forward to take up this project.

Temple tourism developmentChief Minister N Chandrababu NaiduTourism CircuitPublic Private PartnershipTemple Caravan Vehicle
