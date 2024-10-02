Ananta Lakshmi International School students shine in School Games

Anantapur: In modern pentathlon for under-17 category organised by school Games Federation in the town, P Sri Yashaswini, C Srijana, Sirisha, Ethan and Pranai won in boys' category. Keerthana, Reddy Jyoshna and Rishita won in girls' under-19 category.

All of them have been selected for the State-level competition to be held in Srikakulam.

On the occasion, Ananta Lakshmi International School Chairman Ananta Ramudu congratulated the winners and wished them success in the State-level competition as well.