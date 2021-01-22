Anantapur: 11.7 lakh cardholders to get ration at doorstep

Anantapur: A festive spirit prevailed on the national highway at Tapovanam village as roads and buildings minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana flagged off the 754 mini-trucks sanctioned for the district under Mobile Dispensing Units by the state government for transporting quality rice and other ration goods to every home, thereby bringing to end long waiting in queues to get essential commodities.

There are 3,012 fair price shops disbursing rice and essential commodities to 11.76 lakh beneficiaries in the district. The fulfilment of yet another election promise of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is supplying subsidised rice to the doorsteps of people. This has not only ended inconvenience to hundreds of daily wage workers who lose their working hours but also created new employment opportunities to not so educated jobless youth.

Narappa, an SC youth hailing from Narpala, said that the vehicles had generated a livelihood to him under the self-employment scheme. The truck not only gave him livelihood but also provided an avenue for employment as a helper to drivers as transportation meant carrying rice bag and dumping them in the homes. Ravi of BC Colony in Amaduguru mandal said that the scheme not only provided employment to youngsters like him but also ended the agony of the sick and the aged who could not stand in queues and carry the heavy loads of rice and other commodities.

Prabhakar of Kaluvapalle village said that as a person hailing from the BC community, he was thankful to the Chief Minister for giving him the mini-truck without any hassle.

He added that he simply got the truck after he formally applied for it. Minister Narayana hailed the implementation of yet another promise he made to people during his padayatra by Jagan Mohan Reddy.