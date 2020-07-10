Anantapur: ACB conducts raids on DMHO office

Anantapur: ACB personnel headed by DSP of Anti-Corruption Bureau Alla Baksh conducted a surprise inspection of District Medical and Health Office amidst allegations of several irregularities in licensing and renewal of several clinical laboratories in the city.



The ACB officials who began the inspection on Wednesday continued on Thursday resulting in seizure of files and documents relating to the irregularities. The Anti-Corruption DSP quizzed the DMHO Anil Kumar and others and found that 83 of the 640 hospitals and clinical laboratories are functioning though their licences were expired.

The officials also found Rs.34 lakh which should be sent to the Commissioner of Family Welfare had been retained by the DMHO office. Alla Baksh said to The Hans India that a report will be submitted to the state government on the irregularities and the seized files are being studied. Replying to a question, he said that although there are allegations of corruption in recruitments, no one has complained about it and unless someone comes forward to lodge a complaint, nothing can be done.