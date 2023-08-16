Acrobatics, cultural activities provide visual feast

Anantapur: The acrobats performed by NCC, NSS and police and cultural programmes of school children organised at police parade grounds here on Tuesday on 77th Independence Day celebrations, were a visual feast to the participants. Motor vehicle driven chariots and carriages displaying their line of activities have enthralled the spectators.



A festive climate prevailed at police grounds where large number of general public and hundreds of cultural artistes dressed in colourful apparel dotted the sprawling grounds.

Political and public personalities including government officials, MLAs, MLCs and the lone member of parliament graced the occasion.

Police march past, flag hoisting and the singing of national anthem and hymns added to the glitter and glamour of the whole colourful Independence Day celebrations.

DRDA, DWAMA, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, Micro-irrigation, Fisheries, NREDCAP and several other departments stalls showcased their line of activity apart from creating awareness on the government departments.

The performance by Pace School and KSR Girls High School were an added attraction. District in-charge Minister for Power, Forests, Science and Technology and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MP Rangaiah, local MLA Anantha Reddy and district Collector M Gautami, Joint Collector Kethan Garg and SP Srinivasa Rao were among those, who were present.