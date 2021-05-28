Anantapur: Arjas Steel to set up 500-bed Covid hospital with oxygen plant

Tadipatri (Anantapur): Arjas Steel partners with district administration will set up a 500 bed Covid hospital with an oxygen plant on Arjas premises. The move will ensure continuous oxygen supply via pipeline directly from steel plant to the Covid Care facility.

This joint initiative addresses the critical need for oxygen in the hospital and simultaneously reduces the burden on the already scarce resources of oxygen cylinders and tankers that are now deployed to other areas in the state. The Company, as part of its production process, has an oxygen plant, but the oxygen produced is of Industrial grade. This is transformed for medical use, under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).

This joint collaboration between various arms of the district administration and Arjas Steel ensures that sufficient oxygen and beds are available for Covid patients. "By directly piping oxygen from our captive plant to the hospital, we have removed many of the logistic issues concerning transport. Our team has worked day and night to make this happen. This 500-bed facility is aimed at providing care for Covid patients from Anantapur, Kadapa

and Kurnool," said ASPL Managing Director Sridhar Krishnamoorthy.

The shareholders of Arjas Steel (ADV Partners), directors and management of Arjas Steel, believe in investing in the communities around us and community health is an important pillar in our CSR activities. In addition, Arjas Steel is looking to provide support to our nearby hospitals in Tadipatri and Anantapur in various ways to fight and win against the virus.

Collector and District Magistrate Gandham Chandrudu said, "China holds world record for fastest 500-bed Covid hospital construction as the combined efforts of the neighboring nation could do it in just 10 days. But whereas Government of AP and the district team could construct a 500-bed Covid care centre in just two weeks almost on par with global standards."

Arjas Steel (formerly Gerdau Steel India) is an integrated steel plant situated at Tadipatri and one of the leading manufacturers of alloy steel in the country. Arjas Steel offers products catering to a wide range of industries with focus on the automotive, defence, railways and related industries. Arjas Steel offers a wide variety of products namely various carbon, alloy and micro-alloy steels in profiles like rounds, round-cornered squares, hexagonal bars and flat bars for critical applications in the automotive, energy and other sectors, in as rolled, cold finished or heat-treated condition. Arjas Steel is majority owned by private equity firm ADV Partners.