Anantapur: Aspirants urge government to rectify anomalies in marks grading

Anantapur: Lacuna in calculation of marks will decide merit of candidates in the posts of Lab Attendant being recruited by the government general hospital Anantapur on contract basis under the control of director of medical education, AP, Vijayawada, had been pointed out by the candidates, who took written examination recently for the posts, according to Surya Sekhar and his colleagues in a press statement.

K Surya Sekhar, an applicant for the post of Lab Attendant, pointed out that two categories of applicants, candidates, who did their Diploma in Medical Lab Technician (DMLT) and those who completed their Medical Lab Technician (MLT) course, had applied for the five vacant posts. For the DMLT the maximum marks in their diploma examination was 480 while for the MLT the maximum marks were 900.

For example for one merit candidate K Rajasekhar, the percentage he scored was 94.67 out of maximum marks of 480 but in the merit list, the maximum marks were wrongly mentioned as 900. Surya Sekhar contends that the merit marks percentage changes if the marks awarded were scored on the basis of 480 maximum marks. In Rajasekhar's case, the maximum marks percentage was 480 and not 900 as wrongly calculated by the hospital management. Sekhar and his colleagues, who applied for the posts, are urging the government to correct the anomaly in the maximum marks grading.