Anantapur-Bengaluru MEMU train flagged off

Anantapur: Fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of Anantapur district people, MEMU train service (Train No. 66560) from Anantapur to KSR Bengaluru was officially launched on Wednesday at Anantapur railway station.

The train was flagged off by Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana and district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, DGM Udayanath, DRM Chandra Shekhar Gupta, AHUDA Chairman TC Varun, and others were present.

The MP, MLAs, and railway officials travelled on the inaugural run from Anantapur to Prasannayanapalli railway station.

MP Ambica lauded that the introduction of this train service between Anantapur and Bengaluru was made possible through the committed efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and V Somanna. ‘We held several rounds of discussions with railway officials and pursued approvals from various railway courts with determination,’ he said, adding that this train will be a great asset to employees, businesspeople, students, and patients. With just Rs 50, passengers can now travel to Bengaluru. The train has been expanded from 8 to 12 coaches.

The MP said that they are also appealing to the Central government to introduce a direct train from Guntakal to Bengaluru. The Centre has allocated Rs 500 crore for Guntakal division development and Rs 50 crore for the upgrade of Anantapur railway station. Plans are underway to develop Dharmavaram, Tadipatri, and Hindupur stations. Establishing watering facilities at Anantapur station, introducing Vijayawada–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, ensuring stoppages of key trains like Machilipatnam Express and Rajdhani Express at Anantapur, setting up underpasses in Rayalacheruvu and Pamidi regions.

RDO Keshava Naidu, EDCC Chairman Keshava Reddy, Urban Bank Chairman Murali, DCMS Chairman Nettem Venkateswarlu, Valmiki Sangham director Eshwar, Medical Board members Ramana and Narasimhulu, and railway officials Station Master Ashok Kumar and others were present.