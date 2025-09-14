Anantapur Collector Anand takes charge

Anantapur: O Anand officially assumed charge as the new District Collector of Anantapur on Saturday, vowing to work with coordination across all sectors to drive the district forward.

On his arrival at the Collectorate, District Revenue Officer (DRO) A Malola and Collectorate Administrative Officer Alexander greeted him with a potted plant in a formal welcome.

Later, upon entering his chamber, the new Collector offered prayers before a portrait of the deity before formally taking charge of his responsibilities.

Temple priests from Pampanuru Sri Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Temple and Penna Ahobilam Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple blessed the Collector on the occasion.

Revenue Divisional Officers Vasantha Babu, Srinivas, and Keshava Naidu, along with DLDO Vijayalakshmi, Collectorate Superintendents Yugeshwari Devi, Riyazuddin, and Vasanthalatha, as well as other district officials, greeted him with bouquets and plants, extending their congratulations.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge, Collector Anand expressed happiness at his appointment.

He noted that Anantapur is a historically significant district but faces several challenges, particularly in water management and related issues in the Rayalaseema region.

Highlighting the district’s strong potential in horticulture, micro-irrigation, and allied sectors, he pledged to study the district’s needs and work with all stakeholders to promote overall development.

He added that while this is his first posting in a Rayalaseema district, he would strive to understand local issues and ensure progress through coordination and effective administration.

Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Special Deputy Collector Anand, and various departmental officers, including tahsildars, attended the ceremony and extended greetings to the new Collector.